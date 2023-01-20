JUST IN
Himachal Pradesh witnesses light to moderate snowfall, 278 roads closed
Bengal wants to promote new tourist spots on PPP mode: Babul Supriyo
'Rozgar Mela' has become an identity of our good governance, says PM Modi
This is how India's new Parliament building will look like: Pics inside
Delhi LG calls CM Kejriwal's remarks in Assembly 'untrue, derogatory'
Nadda to launch BJP's 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra' in poll-bound Karnataka
Soldiers today allowed to take decisions immediately, says MoS Defence OK
Recruitment process under our govt more streamlined, transparent: PM Modi
Will expose political conspiracy, says WFI chief Singh on Wrestlers Protest
Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the WFI chief in the eye of the storm?
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
DCW asks why wrestling federation chief not asked to quit amid allegations
icon-arrow-left
Congress questions PM Modi's silence over wrestlers' protest in Delhi
Business Standard

Defence Ministry eases rules for telecom infra gears in its area with RoW

The Defence Ministry has eased rules for rolling out mobile towers, optical fibre and other telecom infrastructure gears in its area in line with "Right of Way (RoW)" Rules

Topics
Defence ministry | Telecom department

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The move will benefit companies as their cash requirement would come down. It will unblock the cash of telecom operators that they keep with banks to furnish bank guarantees.
Defence Ministry eases rules for telecom infra gears in its area with RoW

The Defence Ministry has eased rules for rolling out mobile towers, optical fibre and other telecom infrastructure gears in its area in line with the "Right of Way (RoW)" Rules notified by the Telecom Ministry in 2016.

A copy of the new rules uploaded on Gati Shakti Portal on Thursday replaces "shared communication tower and other telecom infrastructure to extend communication network in military station/cantonments" issued in February 2018.

As per the new rule, "... any application received for installation of under/overground telecom infrastructure of defence land shall henceforth be processed in accordance with the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules 2016 (as amended from time to time) formulated by the Department of Telecommunications" with some additional conditions.

For installation of telecom infrastructure in areas inside cantonments, the Cantonment Board will have to seek prior No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the organisation under whose management the defence land is placed.

For all locations outside the civil area, Cantonment Boards will seek NoC from station headquarters from security of view, as per the new rule.

The Director General of Defence Estates will develop and maintain an online portal for the electronic application process and integrate the same with the Sanchar Portal of the Department of Telecom.

According to the rule, application of a telecom service provider received on the online portal of GatiShakti Sanchar will be considered deemed sanction on lapse of 60 days.

Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), Director General T R Dua said the modified policy of the Defence Ministry accomplishes a long outstanding demand of the telecom industry and will provide a big impetus to installation of telecom infrastructure on defence lands.

"This will enable provision of 5G services to persons residing in and close to cantonment areas," Dua said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Defence ministry

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 14:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU