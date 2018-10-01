Facility to build man-portable anti-tank missiles opens near Hyderabad

-
ALSO READ
Anti-runway and anti-tank missiles tested successfully: Defence Ministry
Defexpo pitches India as an emerging hub for manufacturing defence products
Govt okays Rs 91 bn worth of military equipment in 'Make in India' push
Rs 150-bn mega deal inked to enable Indian Army to fight a 30-day war
SCO anti-terror drill: India, Pak to be part of the exercise for first time
-
The production facility for manufacturing man-portable anti-tank guided missiles (MP-ATGM) has been inaugurated at Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) unit near Hyderabad.
The facility was inaugurated at Bhanur on September 29.
The missiles manufactured at the unit would be supplied to the Indian Army, a release from BDLsaid.
Department of Defence Research and Development Secretary G Satheesh Reddy, spoke on various missile programmes on the anvil, it said.
Referring to his long association with BDL, Reddy predicted a very bright future for the company and said the company has a highly dedicated workforce.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU