Facility to build man-portable anti-tank missiles opens near Hyderabad

The production facility for manufacturing man-portable anti-tank guided missiles (MP-ATGM) has been inaugurated at (BDL) unit near Hyderabad.

The facility was inaugurated at Bhanur on September 29.

The missiles manufactured at the unit would be supplied to the Indian Army, a release from BDLsaid.

Department of and Development Secretary G Satheesh Reddy, spoke on various missile programmes on the anvil, it said.

Referring to his long association with BDL, Reddy predicted a very bright future for the company and said the company has a highly dedicated workforce.