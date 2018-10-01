Facility to build man-portable anti-tank missiles opens near Hyderabad

JUST IN
The missiles manufactured at the unit would be supplied to the Indian Army

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The production facility for manufacturing man-portable anti-tank guided missiles (MP-ATGM) has been inaugurated at Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) unit near Hyderabad.

The facility was inaugurated at Bhanur on September 29.

The missiles manufactured at the unit would be supplied to the Indian Army, a release from BDLsaid.

Department of Defence Research and Development Secretary G Satheesh Reddy, spoke on various missile programmes on the anvil, it said.

Referring to his long association with BDL, Reddy predicted a very bright future for the company and said the company has a highly dedicated workforce.
First Published: Mon, October 01 2018. 16:25 IST

