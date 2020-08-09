Fadnavis bats for RT-PCR tests over antigen tests for Covid-19 detection

-
ALSO READ
India's Covid test eats into a fourth of an average person's monthly income
'Rules are different for public labs as compared to private labs'
ICMR asks states to revise cost of Covid-19 test; material cost may reduce
MyLab Discovery Solutions' Covid-19 antigen testing kits get ICMR nod
USFDA authorises emergency use of antigen test to diagnose, treat Covid-19
-
Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the state should use its full capacity for RT-PCR testing to detect coronavirus positive cases, and opposed the dominance of antigen tests in the total number of tests conducted.
He said the state's Covid-19 prevention strategy must be scientific and not be based on "mere data management or data suppression".
The former chief minister tweeted, "Out of total 78,711 Covid-19 tests done on August six, 50,421 were antigen tests (64%) & only 27,440 were RT-PCR (34%) 850 tests using other methods. This ratio has to be 1:1 & not 1:2."
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 5,994 new Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu; tally at 2,96,901
"Due to 65 percent failure rate of Antigen testing, RT-PCR is only considered as golden method for testing," he said further in the tweet.
"Maharashtra has 54,000-plus RT-PCR (Real Time- Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing capacity and we must utilise it to the full extent. Our Covid-19 prevention strategy needs a more scientific approach rather than mere data management or data suppression," the leader of opposition in the Assembly said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU