BARC expresses dismay at leak, Republic says it ends Mumbai Police campaign

The Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) has expressed "dismay" at the leak and "misrepresentation" of its confidential communication by the Republic Network.
In a post on its Twitter handle, BARC said: "BARC has not commented on the ongoing investigation and it is providing necessary assistance to the law enforcement agency."
"BARC is highly disappointed with the actions of Republic Network by disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same.
"BARC reiterates that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation and without prejudice to BARC India's rights, it expresses its dismay at the actions of the Republic Network," it added.
Earlier, Republic Network, in a statement, said: "With the BARC email in public, the fake news-based campaign against Republic Media Network led by Mumbai Police Commissioner comes to an end."
"Republic Media Network is delighted to inform the people of India that it has an official email from rating agency BARC clearly stating that there is not a single complaint or malpractice found against Republic TV, Republic Bharat or any other affiliate of the News Network. With the disclosure of BARC, the fake-news based campaign against Republic led by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh comes to an end."
"On October 17, Republic Network Group CEO Vikas Khanchandani received an official email from BARC clearly stating that there is not a single complaint or malpractice found against or by our Network by the rating agency," it said.
According to the statement, BARC's mail had said: "If there was any disciplinary action initiated under the said Code against ARG Outlier Media then BARC India would have communicated the same to you along with necessary documents for your response."
The Mumbai Police earlier alleged that three channels - Republic TV, Box Cinema and Marathi channel Fakt Marathi - were rigging TRP ratings to increase their advertisement revenue. Republic TV has denied the allegations.
