Rajiv Chowk-Central Sectratriat section to be shut for few hours on Nov 21

Metro services on Yellow Line's Rajiv Chowk-Central Secretariat section will be suspended for a few hours in the morning on November 21 due to scheduled track maintenance work, the DMRC officials said on Friday.
Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.
"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at Central Secretariat metro station of Yellow Line on the intervening night of November 20 and 21, train services on the morning of November 21 on this line will be briefly regulated," the DMRC said in a statement.
As per the arrangement, train services will be suspended in the Rajiv Chowk to Central Secretariat section from the start of service till 7.30 am. Hence, Patel Chowk metro station will be closed till resumption of train services in the segment, it said.
Train service will continue to work as usual in the remaining section of the line, that is, from Samaypur Badli to Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat to HUDA City Centre, it added.
The Delhi Metro posted a tweet also to spread the information among public.
Rajiv Chowk in Connaught Place is one of the busiest stations of the Delhi Metro network and also an interchange station with the Blue Line.
Connectivity between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat stations will continue to be provided through free feeder bus service during this period, the statement said.
