UP sugar mills owe Rs 4,832 cr to cane farmers as on Sep 1: Ministry

-
ALSO READ
Pay Rs 22 cr dues to cane growers by selling mill property: Punjab min
NASA Artemis I: Fuel seals repaired, likely to launch moon rocket on Sep 23
State-run power gencos owe Rs 6,477.5 crore to Coal India Ltd
Discoms owe Rs 1 trillion to power generating firms till Feb: Power Min
Clear your power dues, PM Modi reminds states; here is what they owe
-
Sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh owed Rs 4,832 crore to cane farmers as on September 1 for the crushing season 2021-22 ending later this month.
However, Rs 30,368.73 crore or 86.27 per cent of the total due has been paid, according to Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.
The minister informed the same to BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali in a letter dated September 8, which was later posted on the social media platform Twitter by the latter.
The cane crushing season runs from October to September.
Ali had raised the issue of sugarcane arrears in Lok Sabha on August 5.
In response to the same, the minister stated that out of a total payable of Rs 35,201.22 crore for 2021-22 marketing year (October-September), mills in Uttar Pradesh have paid Rs 30,368.73 crore to the farmers.
At present, an amount of Rs 4,832.49 crore is yet to be paid by mills to cane farmers.
The figures are based on the data collected by the state government as on September 1.
Further, Jyoti informed that Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd has paid Rs 263.60 crore, while an amount of Rs 238.09 crore is yet to be paid by the sugar mill.
Notices have been issued to the mills for the clearance of dues at the earliest, she said.
The minister said that the UP government is conscious and committed to ensure the payment of cane dues to the farmers.
In a tweet, Ali said that all mills are exploiting sugarcane farmers.
The government is not listening to the farmers demand on clearing their cane dues, he said, in a roughly translated tweet in Hindi.
"Why are sugarcane farmers being forced to commit suicide?" he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 20:11 IST