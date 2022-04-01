Farmers should be paid in 72 hrs of crop procurement: UP CM to officials

With Rabi crop procurement for 2022-23 beginning on Friday, Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the money is transferred to the bank accounts of farmers within 72 hours of crop procurement, an official release said.

The Centre has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat at Rs 2,015 per quintal, hiking it by Rs 40 from last year's rate of Rs 1,975. is purchasing the crop at the MSP announced by the central government.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, the chief minister said "the money for the procurement of wheat should be transferred in the bank accounts of the farmers within 72 hours of the crop procurement."



"Officers should make all the necessary arrangements for the procurement of wheat in their respective districts so that farmers do not face any problem," he added.

As informed by department officials, till now over 1,48,383 farmers have registered themselves for selling their produce.

Total 4,593 centres have been opened for the convenience of the farmers, of which purchase has begun in 3,980 centres.

The chief minister also directed the officials to ensure timely lifting of crop from the mandis and to make all necessary arrangements for the farmers at the mandis.

Procurement of wheat would be done by the food and civil supplies department, UP Cooperative Federation (PCF), UP Cooperative Union Ltd (PCU), Mandi Parishad, UP Consumer Cooperative Union (UPSS), SFC and BFC.

The state government has also introduced new devices and technology to help farmers in receiving the best price for their produce.

The purchase is being done on the basis of biometric verification of farmers or their authorised representatives at the centres.

