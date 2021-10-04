Farmers will win fight for justice: Rahul Gandhi on Lakhimpur violence

-
-
A day after a violent clash in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri left four farmers dead, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said farmers will win this fight for justice.
On Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being allegedly stopped from meeting victims of the violence in Uttar Pradesh, the former Congress chief said those in power fear her courage.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders were detained in Sitapur on Monday, with the party alleging they were not allowed to meet the victims of the violence.
"Priyanka, I know that you will not retreat. They fear your courage. We will ensure that the country's 'annadatas' win this non-violent fight for justice," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag "NoFear", he said.
Priyanka Gandhi also alleged that the BJP is doing the politics of crushing the farmers in the country.
"The BJP government is doing the politics of crushing the farmers and finishing them," she said on Twitter.
She also put out a video message alleging that this country belongs to the farmers and not to the BJP. She said she was going to Lakhimpur to share the pain of the farmers injured in the violent clashes and it was no crime or wrongdoing.
