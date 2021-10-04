Maharashtra: Thane registers 281 new coronavirus cases, 4 fatalities

has reported 281 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the district to 5,60,175, an official said on Monday.

Besides these new cases recorded on Sunday, the virus also claimed the lives of four more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,420, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,36,100, while the death toll stands at 3,277, another official said.

