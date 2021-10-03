Covid-19: Pune city schools gear up for classroom teaching from Monday

-
Schools for classes VIII to XII will start in physical mode from Monday for the first time in 18 months in Pune city, and those running these institutions said all COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government will be adhered to strictly.
Physical distancing norms in the classrooms, mask usage, vaccination of teachers, thermal and oximeter screening of students, getting written consent from parents, and ensuring cleanliness, hand hygiene of students etc will be followed completely, Mahendra Ganpule, state spokesperson, Maharashtra Headmaster Association, told PTI..
"There will be three-clock hours working in the school. The students will come to the school after taking meals at home. Almost all teachers have been fully vaccinated. There are 1600 schools in the Pune district and we expect over 90 to open on Monday," he said.
Devyani Mungali, founder-director at Sanskriti Group of Schools, said they have made the student's attendance optional for Classes VII to XII till the end of this year, adding that staff were being checked on a daily basis.
"Students and staff will be immediately sent home if they exhibit any symptom of the virus. We are also thinking to follow a procedure called classroom suspension. If one or more students or staff in a class is detected with COVID-19, that class will be suspended for 14 days. In such a scenario, classes will be held online," Mungali said.
She said the response from PTA representatives and parents was encouraging and students would also understand the need to follow protocols in the current situation.
Anagha Mande, principal of Ahilyadevi High School For Girls, said all preparations to welcome students by adhering to SOPs laid down by the state government have been completed.
Vikas Garad, Deputy Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training, said a webinar was organized where education department officials and COVID-19 task force members sensitized principals, teachers and parent about the current situation.
