FHRAI urges state govts to lift all restrictions on hotels, restaurants

Hospitality industry body FHRAI on Thursday urged state governments to lift all restrictions on hotels, restaurants and venues in line with the Centre's guidance to states on easing of additional COVID-19 curbs.
On Wednesday, the Centre asked states and union territories to review, amend or do away with additional COVID-19 restrictions after considering the trend of new cases and positivity rate in their regions, citing sustained downward trend in the nationwide case trajectory.
"This comes as a big breather for the industry and we too urge states to remove all restrictions on hotels, restaurants and MICE venues," Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) Joint Honorary Secretary Pradeep Shetty said in a statement.
Since the last 24 months, the hospitality industry has suffered the most due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns and restrictions, he added.
"Across several states, 50 per cent capacity restriction is continuing to be imposed on restaurants along with restrictions on the closing timings. In many states, wedding and social gatherings have capacity restrictions and the MICE venues are under severe distress," Shetty claimed.
MICE refers to Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions.
He said summer, which also is the domestic travel season, is right around the corner and is the next best period for the hospitality industry after Christmas and New Year.
"This is an opportune window for states to allow the hospitality sector to make the most of it," he said, appealing to all state governments "to support the industry and immediately lift all kinds of restrictions imposed on hotels and restaurants".
