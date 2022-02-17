No need for negative RT-PCR report to enter state from Kerala, Goa: K'taka

-
The Karnataka government on Thursday lifted the condition of a mandatory negative RT-PCR test report of passengers coming from Kerala and Goa.
"Passengers coming to Karnataka from Kerala and Goa, through all modes of transportation, no longer need a negative RTPCR report," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.
He added that this waiver was given to passengers from Maharashtra last week.
However, vaccine certificate is mandatory for the passengers coming from these states, the minister said.
Following the third wave of COVID-19, which started from the last week of December 2021, the government had imposed restrictions and made a negative RT-PCR test a must along with the double dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
"Following declining cases, less hospitalisation and less fatalities compared to the first two waves, the government took this decision", a health department official said.
The state had reported 1,894 fresh COVID cases and 24 deaths on Wednesday. The active cases stood at 23,284.
