Driving license of bike riders without helmets to be suspended in Karnataka

Riding two-wheelers without
wearing helmets in Karnataka will lead to suspension of driving licence for a period of three months, the state Transport department has said.
In a letter dated October 16, the Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety has directed all the regional transport officers and assistant regional transport officers that henceforth along with collecting fines from those not wearing helmets as per the relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act, their driving licence will be suspended for three months.
It has asked the officials to take all the necessary steps to implement this with immediate effect.
According to the letter, the decision to this effect was taken following a direction by the Supreme Court-appointed road safety committee, which held a meeting with the chief secretary and other stakeholders, aimed at putting a check on deaths and injuries caused due to road accidents.
It noted that as per Section 129 of the MV Act wearing helmets is must for all two-wheeler users above the age of four years, and further the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules makes it must for pillion riders also to wear helmets.
In September last year, the state government had reduced the penalty for not wearing helmets from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500 following opposition from the public.
