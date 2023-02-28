JUST IN
240 lions, 370 leopards died in Gujarat in 2 years: Forest Minister
Business Standard

Fight against climate change would unite world as one: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the fight against climate change would unite the world as one family

Topics
Indian President | Climate Change | Environment ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Droupadi Murmu
India's new President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the fight against climate change would unite the world as one family.

Welcoming Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik Andr Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary, who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu said climate change is an area on which India and Denmark have a convergence of views and interests.

"India has set itself on a path of climate responsive development. We have launched a new mission called 'LiFE - Lifestyles For Sustainable Environment' for sustainable lifestyle and for respecting nature.

"She expressed confidence that the fight against climate change would unite the world as one family," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Murmu said India-Denmark relations have grown in both depth and breadth in the last few years.

She expressed confidence that the two countries would see an upward trajectory in bilateral trade and investment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 20:16 IST

