Business Standard

Indian diplomat alleges poor facilities at AI lounge at NY's JFK airport

Earlier, during the day, renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Monday hit out at Air India after he was served unsatisfactory meals on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai

Topics
international diplomacy | Air India | New York

IANS  |  New Delhi 

airport, covid curb
Photo: Bloomberg

An Indian diplomat on Monday complained about the poor facilities at Air India's business class lounge at the John F. Kennedy airport in New York.

Dr K.J. Srinivasa, India's High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Antigua & Barbuda, and St.Kitts & Nevis, alleged that the Air India business class lounge at JFK Airport had "empty food containers, disposable plates and cutlery and unresponsive staff".

"Pathetic state of affairs at @airindiain business class lounge @JFKairport. empty food containers,bad food,disposable plates/cutlery,unresponsive staff. @TataCompanies can splurge billions on buying new aircraft why not pay some attention to revamping existing lounge @RNTata2000," he said in a tweet.

The diplomat also shared photos which showed food trays with cut vegetables, a few dishes, cup noodles and other things.

Air India responded to Dr Srinivasa's complaint saying they are looking into it. "Dr. Srinivasa, we appreciate you taking out time and sharing your feedback. Our aim is to deliver a comfortable and memorable experience whenever you fly with us.

"We are looking into this and are sure you will give us another opportunity to serve the best in-class the next time you travel with us," said the airline.

Earlier, during the day, renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Monday hit out at Air India after he was served unsatisfactory meals on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai.

"Wake Up @airindiain. Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze," Kapoor said on Twitter.

"Really! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast?" he said in another tweet.

--IANS

kvm/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 20:55 IST

