JUST IN
UK minister for Trade Policy Greg Hands calls India an economic superpower
Heat-related deaths up by 68% between 2000-04 and 2017-21: Lancet Report
Peace and tranquillity at border essential, says EAM to Chinese envoy
69.50 sq ft shop in Indore attracts Rs 1.72-crore bid for 30-year lease
No anti-dumping duty on a Chinese chemical used in pharma industry: Govt
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath Singh
Delhi HC upholds life-term to two suspects in 2014 acid attack case
ATM dispenses fake Rs 200 currency notes in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi
Chhath Puja celebrations only at designated ghats: Delhi LG V K Saxena
LIVE: Now is the time to earn the trust of British people, says PM Sunak
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
UK minister for Trade Policy Greg Hands calls India an economic superpower
Business Standard

Finance Minister says India's growth resilient despite exogenous threats

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday said that despite exogenous threats, India's well-targeted policy mix, accompanied by major structural reforms, have aided its growth to remain resilient

Topics
Finance minister | Nirmala Sitharaman | India growth

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that despite exogenous threats, India's well-targeted policy mix, accompanied by major structural reforms and sound external balance sheet, have aided its growth to remain resilient.

She made these observations while attending the 7th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), via video conferencing.

Sitharaman appreciated the AIIB for its continued commitment and dedication to assist members and for providing high-quality development finance.

While advocating the need to enhance climate finance, the Finance Minister highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively leading India's climate change response efforts through various programmes such as 'Lifestyle for Environment' among many others.

Sitharaman urged the bank's management to further intensify private sector capital mobilisation and explore mechanisms to augment its lending headroom.

While suggesting the AIIB set-up full-fledged country offices, she also advised the bank to work towards expanding the scope of its mid-stream and upstream engagement activities, such as increased technical assistance to help clients translate strategies into investment plans.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Finance minister

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 19:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.