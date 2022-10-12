JUST IN
Next budget will have to be carefully structured to maintain growth: FM
MDs, CEOs of ARCs can't have more than 3 terms in office without a cool-off
RBI raises minimum capital requirement for setting up ARCs to Rs 300 cr
RBI issues consolidated guidelines on unhedged foreign currency exposure
RBI allows SPDs to undertake all foreign exchange-related activities
As MPC raises growth projections, what makes the panel so optimistic?
Beyond the swipe: The ubiquitous PoS machine will soon become intelligent
Capital expenditure by CPSEs accelerates to 43% of FY23 target in H1
Debit card issuances pick up in FY23 after 7-month slowdown a year earlier
Further interest rate hike to hit real estate sector badly: Credai
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others
Next budget will have to be carefully structured to maintain growth: FM
Business Standard

India in talks with different nations to make Rupay acceptable: Sitharaman

India is talking to different countries to make Rupay acceptable in their nations, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said

Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | Indian rupee | Rupee

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

India is talking to different countries to make Rupay acceptable in their nations, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Not just that, the UPI (Unified Payments Interface), the BHIM app, and NCPI (the National Payments Corporation of India) are all now being worked in such a way that their systems in their respective country, however, robust or otherwise can talk to our system and the inter-operability itself will give strength for Indians expertise in those countries, she said.

We are working together with several countries, Sitharaman said in response to a question from an Indian student at the University of Maryland, who wanted to have the UPI in the United States as well.

Sitharaman made the remarks at the prestigious Brookings Institute think-tank during a fireside chat with eminent economist Eshwar Prasad.

I'm a student at the University of Maryland here. I am really proud of our UPI system in India. I just wanted to ask, what do you think are the future plans for the UPI system and how can we share it with the world? Specifically in the US, that's what I miss the most about India not having a UPI system in the US, the Indian student asked.

We are talking to different countries. Singapore and UAE have all come forward now to make Rupay acceptable in their countries, Sitharaman said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 07:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.