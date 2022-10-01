JUST IN
He's very supportive': Bajrang Punia meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi
PM Modi interacts with Delhi Metro tunnel workers via live Vi 5G network
Sikh bodies hold protest march in Phagwara over desecration, demands arrest
PM led 'Trends' across digital space, attaining brand value worth Rs 413 cr
Over 250k people donated blood during Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav: Mandaviya
Jaishankar focused on UN reforms, misuse of terrorist listings during visit
Hearing in RSS defamation case against Rahul Gandhi adjourned till Dec 3
Avalanche near Kedarnath leave pilgrims worried, officials allay fears
Ankita Bhandari murder case: 3 key accused remanded in SIT custody
Auctioning of mining leases in Goa to get over by Nov 2022: CM Sawant
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
He's very supportive': Bajrang Punia meets Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi
Business Standard

We cannot afford to lose sheen of insolvency law, says FM Sitharaman

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said insolvency law cannot lose its "sheen"

Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses during 'Iconic Week Celebration' of the Ministry of Finance, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said insolvency law cannot lose its "sheen".

Sitharaman, who is in charge of finance and corporate affairs ministries, was speaking at a function in the national capital to mark the sixth annual day of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

Speaking about the Code over the last six years and the way forward, she also said that "we cannot have stress signals go unnoticed".

IBBI is a key institution in the implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which provides for a market-linked and time-bound resolution of distressed firms. The code came into force in 2016.

National Company Law Tribunal President Chief Justice (Retd) Ramalingam Sudhakar and Competition Commission of India (CCI) Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta, among others, were present.

As many as 1,934 corporate debtors have been rescued through the Code till June this year. These include 517 through resolution plans, 774 through appeal or review or settlement and 643 through withdrawal. In value terms, around 69 per cent of distressed assets, which entered the process under the Code, have been resolved, as per IBBI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 18:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU