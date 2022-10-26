JUST IN
Finance Ministry extends ITR filing deadline for companies till Nov 7
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath Singh
Delhi HC upholds life-term to two suspects in 2014 acid attack case
ATM dispenses fake Rs 200 currency notes in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi
Chhath Puja celebrations only at designated ghats: Delhi LG V K Saxena
Gujarat's Modhera becomes India's first 'net-zero' energy community
LIVE: UK PM Rishi Sunak to hold first Cabinet meeting with new team today
Pakistani LeT terrorist killed in infiltration along LoC in J-K's Kupwara
Farmers facing crisis due to 'wet drought' in Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar
India plans to expand NaVIC, make signals more secure, says Isro chief
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath Singh
Business Standard

Finance Ministry extends ITR filing deadline for companies till Nov 7

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2022-23 by businesses till November 7

Topics
Finance Ministry | ITR filing | ITR filing last day

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2022-23 by businesses till November 7.

The last date for filing ITR by companies who are required to get their accounts audited was October 31.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the apex decision-making body in matters of income and corporate tax, in a notification said since it had last month extended the deadline for filing audit reports, hence the ITR filing due date too is extended.

"CBDT... extends the due date of furnishing of Return of Income under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the Assessment Year 2022-23, which is October 31, 2022... to November 7, 2022," the CBDT notification said.

Domestic companies are required to file their income tax returns by October 31, 2022, for the Financial Year 2021-2022. The due date to file ITR will be November 30, 2022, for companies which are subject to transfer pricing norms.

AMRG & Associates Director (Corporate & International Tax) Om Rajpurohit said the extension would provide much-needed relief during the festival season vis-a-vis to prevent any future anomalies with tax provisions (w.r.t. maintaining the statutory time gap of 30 days).

Last month, the CBDT extended the deadline for filing audit reports by 7 days till October 7.

"A comparable reprieve is eagerly anticipated for corporate entities, subject to the Transfer Pricing Regulation as well," Rajpurohit said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Finance Ministry

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 17:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU