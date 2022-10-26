JUST IN
Customs department seizes gold worth Rs 20 lakh at Chandigarh airport
SC to hear plea to establish special anti-corruption courts on Oct 31
K'taka: 2 dead, over 40 ill after drinking contaminated water on Diwali
Saudi Aramco exec spent week in Chamoli jail, released after Rs 1k fine
J-K Tourism receives record number of tourists in 2022, highest in 75 years
Adani Group to start taxi service with aggregators in its airport cities
SC not to transfer appeal against minister Ajay Mishra's murder acquittal
Investment in energy storage, smart grid rose 66% in Jan-Sep period: Report
Resign if you don't have a solution: BJP to CM Kejriwal on Delhi pollution
Centre to receive Rs 40,000 crore from windfall tax, half from private cos
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Customs department seizes gold worth Rs 20 lakh at Chandigarh airport
Business Standard

Delhi LG Saxena approves Chhath Puja at designated Yamuna ghats: Sources

Delhi LG has given his nod to hold Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna and urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure clean ghats and water for devotees, sources in his office said

Topics
Delhi | Chhath Puja ghats | festivals

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chhath Puja
Photo: @ANI

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given his nod to hold Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna and urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure clean ghats and water for devotees, sources in his office said on Wednesday.

The sources said Saxena had also cautioned Kejriwal against "misleading and premature publicity" over the issue.

A tweet by Kejriwal a few days ago had caused confusion with many people assuming that the puja could be performed anywhere along the Yamuna, the sources said.

"The proposal to hold Chhath Puja approved by the Lieutenant Governor was specific to designated ghats on the Yamuna," a source said.

Saxena has also directed the revenue and environment departments to ensure strict enforcement of the National Green Tribunal's orders on Yamuna pollution.

The Delhi government's revenue department is the nodal agency for Chhath arrangements. It is working in close coordination with other government departments and civic agencies to make Chhath a success.

Chhath will be celebrated on October 30 and 31. It involves offering 'arghya' to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water. The festival is hugely popular among Purvanchalis -- people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh -- living in Delhi.

Popular Purvanchali leader and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, in a letter to the Lieutenant Governor in August, had urged Saxena to direct Delhi government officials to make adequate arrangements for Chhath Puja at ghats on the Yamuna.

The Delhi government has made preparations for Chhath Puja at 1,100 sites.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 15:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU