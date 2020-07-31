Fines of up to Rs 10,000 for using phone while driving: UP transport dept

-
The use of mobile phones while driving will now invite a penalty of Rs 1,000 for the first offence and Rs 10,000 for the second such offence, said a notification issued by the UP State Transport Department.
The decision to impose such a hefty fine came following a cabinet meeting in mid-June this year. The notification issued on Thursday also said that riding without a helmet will draw a thousand rupee fine as well.
Traffic fines were significantly increased by the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act last year by the Union government.
