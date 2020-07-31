JUST IN
Fines of up to Rs 10,000 for using phone while driving: UP transport dept

The notification issued also said that riding without a helmet will draw a thousand rupee fine as well

Traffic fines were significantly increased by the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act last year by the Union government

The use of mobile phones while driving will now invite a penalty of Rs 1,000 for the first offence and Rs 10,000 for the second such offence, said a notification issued by the UP State Transport Department.

The decision to impose such a hefty fine came following a cabinet meeting in mid-June this year. The notification issued on Thursday also said that riding without a helmet will draw a thousand rupee fine as well.

Traffic fines were significantly increased by the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act last year by the Union government.
