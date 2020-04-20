JUST IN
FinMin sanctions Rs 46,038 cr states' share in central taxes for April

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Finance Ministry on Monday said it has sanctioned Rs 46,038 crore for the devolution of states' share in central taxes and duties for April.

In a tweet the ministry said to assist states effectively address situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic, as a special dispensation, the calculation of net proceeds of shareable taxes has been kept unchanged as per Budget 2020-21.

The Budget had projected the share of the states in taxes at Rs 7.84 lakh crore for 2020-21.

The 15th Finance Commission had recommended the share of states at 41 per cent of the divisible pool and 1 per cent for the newly-created union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The 14th Finance Commission had recommended the states be given 42 per cent share in taxes.

First Published: Mon, April 20 2020. 20:57 IST

