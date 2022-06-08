Fire breaks out at MHA's telephone exchange in North Block, no casualties

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
Modi govt scraps missile, chopper tenders to push 'Make in India'
Regulators are probing block trading on Wall Street, but what is a block?
Massive fire at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill, 10 fire tenders on spot
IOC's June oil imports to be via tenders after snap 9 mn bbl deal: Report
-
A fire broke out in the Ministry of Home Affairs in the North block post-Tuesday midnight.
A fire broke out in the telephone exchange room in the North Block at around 12.18 am.
Around 12:18 am, the fire department received a fire call from North block (Home Ministry room number 82 A, B in telephone exchange," said an official of the fire department.
Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.
"The fire has been brought under control. The fire stop message was given by the fire department at 1:05 am. No causality has been reported so far," the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU