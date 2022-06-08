JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Noida Supertech twin towers to be demolished on Aug 21: CEO Ritu Maheshwari

PM to lead Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru; CM Bommai reviews preparation
Business Standard

Fire breaks out at MHA's telephone exchange in North Block, no casualties

A fire broke out in the Ministry of Home Affairs in the North block post-Tuesday midnight.

Topics
Ministry of Home Affairs | Delhi fire

ANI 

MHA
"The fire has been brought under control. The fire stop message was given by the fire department at 1:05 am. No causality has been reported so far," the official added.

A fire broke out in the Ministry of Home Affairs in the North block post-Tuesday midnight.

A fire broke out in the telephone exchange room in the North Block at around 12.18 am.

Around 12:18 am, the fire department received a fire call from North block (Home Ministry room number 82 A, B in telephone exchange," said an official of the fire department.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

"The fire has been brought under control. The fire stop message was given by the fire department at 1:05 am. No causality has been reported so far," the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, June 08 2022. 07:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU