Fire breaks out at Noida factory; 15 tenders rushed to the spot, none hurt

Topics
noida | Fire accident

Press Trust of India  |  Noida 

Noida fire, Fire accident
Photo: ANI

A fire broke out at a factory here on Friday afternoon, prompting rescue and relief measures at the site, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site where fire broke out around 4 pm.

The factory was used to make material used in modular kitchens, the officer said.

"Some workers were rescued from the factory located in C block of Sector 3," he said, confirming no injuries to any person.

"Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the site where firefighting is underway. All efforts are being made to douse the fire completely but smoke was main challenge being faced by firefighters," Singh said.

He added that the cause of fire and quantum of damage to property was yet to be ascertained.

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 18:54 IST

