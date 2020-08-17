Fire breaks out on sixth floor of Parliament annexe building, under control

-
A fire broke out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in the national capital on Monday morning.
As many as seven fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames.
The fire has now come under control. No casualties have been reported, as of now.
More details are awaited.
