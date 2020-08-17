JUST IN
Fire breaks out on sixth floor of Parliament annexe building, under control

After seven fire tenders rushed to the spot, the flame was doused down after some time

ANI  |  General News 

The Delhi Fire Service official said the fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building.

A fire broke out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in the national capital on Monday morning.

As many as seven fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames.

The fire has now come under control. No casualties have been reported, as of now.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 10:13 IST

