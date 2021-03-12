Firefighters responding to fire at Tesla's Fremont factory in California

-
ALSO READ
Tesla raises price of Model Y, Model 3, Model S by at least $1000
Tesla to cut Model 3 production in US for 2 weeks due to parts shortage
Tesla working on India entry, process to begin in January 2021: Musk
US asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures
Apple CEO Tim Cook didn't take meeting about buying Tesla, says Elon Musk
-
(Reuters) - Firefighters were responding to a fire at Tesla Inc's factory in Fremont, California, a fire department official said on Thursday.
Local media outlet KTVU Fox 2 tweeted https://bit.ly/3rEHWNH a video of smoke coming out of the factory.
It was not immediately clear whether production was affected.
"The fire appeared to be located within machinery and is in an area that is under construction," local broadcaster KRON 4 https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/crews-respond-to-fire-at-tesla-fremont-factory said, adding that Tesla personnel were using sand to help extinguish the fire.
There were no reports of injuries and all personnel were accounted for, KRON 4 reported.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco and Kanishka Singh and Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU