Firefighters responding to fire at Tesla's Fremont factory in California

(Reuters) - Firefighters were responding to a fire at Inc's factory in Fremont, California, a fire department official said on Thursday.

Local media outlet KTVU Fox 2 tweeted https://bit.ly/3rEHWNH a video of smoke coming out of the factory.

It was not immediately clear whether production was affected.

"The fire appeared to be located within machinery and is in an area that is under construction," local broadcaster KRON 4 https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/crews-respond-to-fire-at-tesla-fremont-factory said, adding that personnel were using sand to help extinguish the fire.

There were no reports of injuries and all personnel were accounted for, KRON 4 reported.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco and Kanishka Singh and Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool)

