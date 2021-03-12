After a clean air spell, Delhi's AQI plunges into 'poor category'

-
ALSO READ
Need to strictly enforce laws, SOPs to curb pollution: Air quality panel
Delhi Air quality index: Pollution level dips to 'very poor' category
Air quality dips further in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon
Visibility reduces as air quality turns 'severe' in parts of Delhi
Delhi's air quality continues to remain in very poor category, fog remains
-
Delhites woke up witnessing a cloudy morning and the air quality plunged into the poor category. The overall air quality index (AQI) was 280, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Friday.
Some areas in the national capital including Pusa Road, Lodhi Road, IIT Delhi and Ayanagar recorded air quality in the poor category with an AQI of 249, 235, 249 and 239 respectively.
According to SAFAR, AQI between the range of 51 and 100 is considered as 'satisfactory' or 'very good', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 falls under the category of 'poor'. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'hazardous' category.
The AQI yesterday, however, was in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 163.
SAFAR in its daily report stated: "The overall Delhi air quality is in the 'poor' category. Surface winds are calm. Thunderstorms with gusty winds and local dust lifting are likely at isolated places today and tomorrow. An increase in wind speed and ventilation is expected on March 12. AQI is likely to stay in the poor to 'moderate' category for the next two days. Moderate AQI is forecasted for March 14."
Delhi-NCR witnessed a change in weather, as the skies turn dark.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted: "Recent radar images of Srinagar, Delhi, Paradip, and Satellite image show convective clouds over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, North Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, East and north Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Mahe and Karnataka. Isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds with precipitation very likely over parts of these sub-divisions during next 3-4 hours."
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over entire Delhi and over and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Meham, Rohtak, Gannaur, Gohana, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rajound, Assand, Safidon, Hansi, Hissar, Jind, Siwani, Tosham, Charki-dadri, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohna, Palwal, Aurangabad, Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, (Haryana), Noida, Greater-Noida, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Hapur, Pilakhua, Meerut, Pahasu, Narora, Khataoli, Baraut, Baghpath, Shikarpur, Gurmukhteshwar, Siyana, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Khurja, Loni-dehat, Shamli, Khekra, Aligarh, Amroha, Dadri, Indirapuram, Gulaothi, Jattari, Khair (U.P) during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU