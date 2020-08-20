First online Lok Adalat to be organised in West Bengal on August 22

-
The Calcutta High Court Legal
Services Committee is making arrangements to organise the first online Lok Adalat in West Bengal on August 22 to hear cases pertaining to motor accident claims, pension and gratuity appeals, an official said here on Thursday.
Chief Justice of the high court, TBN Radhakrishnan, will inaugurate the initiative at 10.30 am on Saturday in the presence of judges and other dignitaries, he said.
"As many as 120 cases relating to motor accident claim appeals, electricity, pension and gratuity and compassionate appointment matters are enlisted in the three benches against references received from both the interested parties in the case," he added.
