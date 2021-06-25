Fiscal health of Indian state govts to worsen due to Covid-19: S&P

-
ALSO READ
Market outlook: Should you sell stocks in May and go away?
Stock market outlook: Bull run to continue in 2021; Nifty may hit 15,000
Best of BS Opinion: A new fiscal road map, emission reduction, and more
Feasible fiscal path
Fiscal consolidation: States lack the flexibility that the Centre enjoys
-
The Covid-19 pandemic could worsen structural deficits and indebtedness of state governments in India. This is despite a likely rebound in the economy over the next 12-24 months, according to rating agency Standard and Poor's (S&P).
The rating agency in a statement said, “It will be hard for state governments to rapidly scale down elevated expenditures induced by Covid-19. The pandemic has led to increased spending on healthcare, social safety, and digital infrastructure. We therefore project balance after capital accounts deficit to average 30 per cent of revenues over 2019-2023."
The pandemic has further pushed out states' consolidation targets under Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM) from FY25. State governments have found it difficult to keep to the FRBM targets, given the increasing gap in their revenue-raising capacity and expenditure responsibilities even prior to Covid-19. Now, they are likely to have significantly larger deficits in 2020-2021 followed by a slow and painful consolidation, it added.
On the positive side, S&P said it believes the extraordinary support from the central government and the Reserve Bank of India will remain a key pillar for states' fiscal framework and performance. The central bank has helped states with their funding needs and in navigating the uncertainties of Covid-19.
A significant risk for the fiscal framework and performance of Indian states will be the Indian Rs three trillion power sector reforms announced in the FY22 budget presented by the central government. While details of the proposed reform are not known yet, meaningful state participation is likely.
The significant linkages between the power distribution companies (discoms) and states have led to the indebtedness of the discoms shifting to states.
India's stronger growth than peer countries has been a key factor underpinning the sustainability of states' fiscal performance. The country's economic growth will remain above average over the next few years, the agency added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU