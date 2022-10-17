JUST IN
Five-day DefExpo 2022 all set for launch in Gandhinagar on Tuesday
Five-day DefExpo 2022 all set for launch in Gandhinagar on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate DefExpo 22 on Thursday

Ajai Shukla 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate DefExpo 22 on Thursday.

The Helipad Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar is abuzz in the controlled chaos that characterises air and defence show venues on the eve of their inauguration. India’s premier defence exhibition, Defence Exposition 2022 (called DefExpo 22), begins on Tuesday, but exhibitors are still touching up their displays, small groups of policemen are searching for their piquets, and security personnel are erecting their metal detectors and X-ray machines.

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 20:38 IST

