Business Standard

Five new judges appointed to Supreme Court; to take oath on Monday

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on December 13 last year

Topics
Supreme Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will administer the oath to the five judges in a ceremony on the top court premises, they said

The five new judges appointed to the Supreme Court on Saturday will take the oath of office at 10.30 am on February 6, sources in the apex court said.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will administer the oath to the five judges in a ceremony on the top court premises, they said.

Earlier in the day, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted to announce the appointment of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court; Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court; Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court; Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court; and Justice Manoj Misra of Allahabad High Court as apex court judges.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on December 13 last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 23:43 IST

`
