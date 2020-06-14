Five states account for two-thirds of India's total Covid-19 cases

At least five states — Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh — find themselves at the centre of the Covid-19 crisis for stretched health infrastructure as positive cases rise at a fast clip.



These five states make up about two-thirds of the total cases in the country. Having crossed the 300,000 mark, India’s now fourth in the global tally of cases. Just 10 days ago, the number was 200,000. The country’s Covid death toll, at ninth in the world, is close to 9,000.





In this backdrop, some states have clearly failed to cope, with hospitals refusing admission to patients and many charging exorbitant rates for beds and ICUs. This prompted the Supreme Court to describe the healthcare situation in five states as “horrific” and “deplorable” within a week of the 75-day nationwide easing.





The SC has named West Bengal, instead of UP, among the five for mismanaging Covid.





Ahead of the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with state chief ministers on June 17 and 18 to address the crisis, here’s a synopsis of the key numbers and the glaring gaps in the health infrastructure.



