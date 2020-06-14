Five states account for two-thirds of India's total Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 Factoid: Tamil Nadu saw sharpest drop in cases during Lockdown 2.0
Covid-19 Factoid: Tamil Nadu has seen a dramatic surge in new cases
Covid-19 state digest: 6,427 Maharashtra cases; Rajasthan nears 2,000 mark
1,875 new coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu, total cases at 38,716
Covid-19 cases soar in Tamil Nadu, 771 infections reported in a single day
-
At least five states — Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh — find themselves at the centre of the Covid-19 crisis for stretched health infrastructure as positive cases rise at a fast clip.
These five states make up about two-thirds of the total cases in the country. Having crossed the 300,000 mark, India’s now fourth in the global tally of cases. Just 10 days ago, the number was 200,000. The country’s Covid death toll, at ninth in the world, is close to 9,000.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: With 9,000 fatalities, India 9th-worst-hit by death toll
In this backdrop, some states have clearly failed to cope, with hospitals refusing admission to patients and many charging exorbitant rates for beds and ICUs. This prompted the Supreme Court to describe the healthcare situation in five states as “horrific” and “deplorable” within a week of the 75-day nationwide lockdown easing.
The SC has named West Bengal, instead of UP, among the five for mismanaging Covid.
ALSO READ: Covid-19: PM calls for emergency planning in Delhi, other worst hit centres
Ahead of the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with state chief ministers on June 17 and 18 to address the crisis, here’s a synopsis of the key numbers and the glaring gaps in the health infrastructure.
Inputs from Ruchika Chitravanshi, Sohini Das, Gireesh Babu, VInay Umarji, Avishek Rakshit
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU