FM Nirmala Sitharaman to reply on Budget discussion in Lok Sabha today

Union finance minister will reply to the discussion on the in on Saturday at 10 am.

Saturday will also mark the end of the first part of the Budget session of the Parliament.

Sitaraman, while replying to the discussion on the in Rajya Sabha on Friday, slammed the Opposition and accused them of constantly alleging a false narrative that the government only worked for cronies and said several of the Centre's schemes were for the poor.

She reminded members of the Upper House of several schemes that have been implemented for the poorer sections of the country, like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Saubhagya Yojana.

She also said the 2021-22 is the instrument through which Aatmanirbhar Bharat is to be attained and asserted that the government is also looking at "long term sustainable growth".

Finance Minister had presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament on February 1.

