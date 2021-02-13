PM Modi to inaugurate several railway projects in Tamil Nadu on Sunday

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit poll-bound Tamil Nadu on Sunday, will inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and other railway projects.

A Railway Ministry statement said that the Prime Minister, apart from Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, completed at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore, will also commission the passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar.

It said that the 9.05 km long extension will link north Chennai with the airport and Central Railway Station.

Modi will also inaugurate the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu.

According to ministry, the 22.1 km section, laid at a cost of Rs 293.40 crore, traverses through Chennai and Thiruvallur districts and will ease out traffic from Chennai Port.

"This section connects the Chennai Port and Ennore Port and passes through major yards, providing operational flexibility for the movement of trains," it said.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the electrification of single line section in Villupuram-Cuddalore-Mayiladuthurai-Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur.

This 228-km-long project has been completed at a cost of Rs 423 crore, and will enable free flow of traffic without the need for a change of traction between Chennai Egmore and Kanyakumari, resulting in saving of Rs 14.61 lakh per day on fuel cost.

First Published: Sat, February 13 2021. 06:37 IST

