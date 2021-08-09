Foreign nationals now eligible for Covid vaccination in India: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Data of people is safe with CoWIN, allegations of data leak baseless: Govt
Coronavirus vaccine registration: FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine, CoWIN, and more
Covid vaccine registration for 18 above from today: Things you should know
Now correct personal details on CoWIN vaccination certificate online
CoWin adds security code feature to minimise errors in vaccination status
-
To ensure safety from COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry has taken a decision to allow foreign nationals residing in India to register on CoWin portal and get vaccinated against the disease.
They can use their passport as identity document for the purpose of registration on CoWIN portal, the health ministry said in a statement.
Once they are registered on this portal, they will get a slot for vaccination.
According to the statement, a significant number of foreign nationals are living in India, especially in large metropolitan areas. In these areas, the potential of spread of COVID-19 is high due to higher population density. To counter any possibility of such occurrence, it is important to vaccinate all eligible persons.
"In a landmark initiative to ensure safety from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health has taken a decision to allow foreign nationals residing in India to get registered on CoWin portal to take COVID-19 vaccine.
"This initiative will ensure the safety of foreign nationals residing in India. It will also bring down the possibilities of further transfer of infection from unvaccinated persons residing in India. It will also ensure overall safety from further transmission of coronavirus," the ministry said in the statement.
The national COVID-19 vaccination programme is being implemented across all states and union territories since January 16, 2021.
The vaccination programme in its current phase covers all citizens aged 18 years and above. As on August 9, 2021, India has administered more than 51 crore vaccine doses across the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU