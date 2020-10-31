Foreign secretary holds dialogue with French minister on strategic ties

-
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a dialogue with Francois Delattre, France's Secretary-General of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs on Friday.
They discussed the growing strategic partnership between the two countries.
"A dialogue with great convergence, extraordinary breadth, and depth between Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla and Francois Delattre, Secretary-General of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs Francois Delattre. Consistent with the growing strength and relevance for a key strategic partnership for both countries set a stage for further progress," Indian Embassy in France tweeted.
"Given the growing strength and relevance of a key strategic partnership for the two countries, it has been possible to pave the way for further progress," the Indian Embassy said.
