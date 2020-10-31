Section 144 in Rajasthan's Dholpur ahead of Gurjar protest over reservation

-
Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) imposed in Rajasthan's Dholpur city ahead of Gurjar community agitation on November 1.
District Magistrate Rakesh Jaiswal and Superintendent of Police Kesar Singh Shekhawat on Friday held a meeting with police and administrative officials on maintaining law and order situation.
Earlier in the day, internet services were also suspended for 24 hours in the Jaipur district of the state.
"2G/3G/4G data services, bulk SMS/MMS and social media through internet (except voice calls and broadband internet) suspended for 24 hrs from 6 pm today in Kotputli, Pawta, Shahpura, Viratnagar and Jamwa Ramgarh in view of Gurjar community agitation on November 1 over reservation," Divisional Commissioner said in an order.
On October 18, Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla had given an ultimatum to the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan to accept their demands, including reservation in jobs and education as a 'most backward class' (MBC), or face large-scale agitation beginning November 1.
Bainsla made this announcement at a Gujjar Mahapanchayat in Bharatpur which was called to decide the future course of action if their demands are not met.
