Centre keen on allowing more space to private entrepreneurs: NITI Aayog VC

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Friday said that the government of India is committed to giving much greater space to private entrepreneurs.
"This government is committed to two things: One, to give much greater space to private entrepreneurs. Two, we will pursue self-reliance. We will give our domestic entrepreneurs the best possible environment to go forward," Kumar said.
Kumar further said that the NITI Aayog has brought out Production Linked Incentive Scheme to encourage investors.
"We will, while attracting FDI, also repose our faith and trust in those who've already invested in India. We want to recognise them by giving them better logistics, infrastructure and more flexibility. For this, we have brought out Production Linked Incentive Scheme," he said.
