Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi hospitalised after cardiac arrest

Former chief minister Ajit Jogi, 74, is critical after being admitted in a private hospital in Raipur on Saturday, doctors said. He has suffered a cardiac arrest.

The hospital said he fell unconscious at his home in the morning, quoting the politcian's family. His son, Amit Jogi, told PTI from Bilaspur his father's health deteriorated suddenly while he was having breakfast.

As per a health bulletin released by Shree Narayana Hospital, was given cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at his residence by a senior intensivist before he was rushed to the hospital.

"Jogi suffered a cardiac arrest at his house. As of now, his ECG and pulse have returned to normal which means his heartbeats are returning to normal functioning. But his respiration is still not normal. He is on a ventilator and his condition is critical," it said.





Ajit Jogi's wife Renu Jogi, a state lawmaker, is with him at the hospital.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel spoke to Amit Jogi over phone and said the state will ensure his father's treatment, said a state goverment statement in Raipur.

A bureaucrat-turned politician, had served as the first chief minister of from November 2000 to November 2003 in then Congress government, after the formation of the state.

parted ways with the Congress in 2016 after he and Amit Jogi got embroiled in a controversy over alleged fixing of the by-election (2014) held for Antagarh seat in Kanker district.

Subsequently, he formed his own outfit Janata Congress (J). He is an incumbent MLA from Marwahi seat.