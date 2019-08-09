Former FM Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS, under observation: Report

Former Finance Minister was admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday after he complained of palpitations and restlessness, and is under observation, sources at the hospital said.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the Cardio-Neuro-Centre of the hospital around 10 am, they said.

"He is under observation. A team of doctors including endocrinologists, cardiologists and nephrologists is monitoring his condition," one of the source said.

In May this year, Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS for treatment.

A lawyer by profession, he has been the most important leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure and often acted as the chief troubleshooter for the government.

Jaitley did not contest the Lok Sabha elections of 2019 presumably because of his ill health.

Jaitley had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year with Goyal filling in for him at that time too. Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April 2018, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

Earlier in September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.