Former HC judge C S Karnan arrested in TN over alleged offensive remarks

The Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday arrested retired High Court Judge, Justice CS Karnan, in connection with the release on the social media offensive videos/posts with objectionable comments and threats of sexual violence against judiciary officials and their family members.
Karnan had allegedly released the said videos, after which several lawyers had written to the Chief Justice of India against him. The apex court had asked them to approach appropriate authorities.
In October, Cyber Crime Wing of Chennai Police had registered a case against Karnan.
The complaint was filed by a non-practising advocate S Devika, a non-aggrieved party and Karnan's contention was that only an aggrieved party can file a complaint against any person.
Nevertheless, Karnan had appeared before the police for inquiry.
Meanwhile, a case was filed in the Madras High Court to register a case against Karnan.
It may be recalled that when Karnan was a Judge in the Calcutta High Court, he was sentenced to six-month jail for contempt of court in 2017 by the Supreme Court. He was arrested by the Kolkata Police and served his jail term.
