JUST IN
Former Justice S Abdul Nazeer sworn in as new Andhra Pradesh Governor
Saudi Arabia-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at TVM
New Telecom Bill: National security, consumer safety to be priority
Need to relook at UNSC, support greater role for India: Liz Truss
PM Modi to visit poll-bound Meghalaya today, hold roadshow in Shillong
IRCTC cancelled train today, 24 February: Check full details here
MCD House reconvenes to hold standing committee members' election
Supreme Court rejects plea to stop media from reporting on Adani-Hindenburg
Digital payments ecosystem transformed governance, financial inclusion: PM
11 people killed, 12 injured in pickup van-truck collision in Chhattisgarh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Saudi Arabia-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at TVM
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Former Justice S Abdul Nazeer sworn in as new Andhra Pradesh Governor

Justice (Retd) S Abdul Nazeer was on Friday sworn in as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh

Topics
Andhra Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Vijayawada (AP) 

S Abdul Nazeer
Photo: Wikipedia

Justice (Retd) S Abdul Nazeer was on Friday sworn in as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra administered the oath office to Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Y S Bharati, state ministers, legislators and top officials attended the swearing-in ceremony.

High Court judges were also present.

Nazeer succeeds Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who has been shifted to Chhattisgarh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 13:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU