Former Justice S Abdul Nazeer sworn in as new Andhra Pradesh Governor

Justice (Retd) S Abdul Nazeer was on Friday sworn in as the new Governor of .

Chief Justice of the High Court Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra administered the oath office to Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Y S Bharati, state ministers, legislators and top officials attended the swearing-in ceremony.

High Court judges were also present.

Nazeer succeeds Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who has been shifted to Chhattisgarh.

