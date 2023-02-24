Former Justice S Abdul Nazeer sworn in as new Andhra Pradesh Governor

-
-
Justice (Retd) S Abdul Nazeer was on Friday sworn in as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh.
Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra administered the oath office to Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan here.
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Y S Bharati, state ministers, legislators and top officials attended the swearing-in ceremony.
High Court judges were also present.
Nazeer succeeds Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who has been shifted to Chhattisgarh.
First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 13:50 IST
