Former Karnataka CMs hit out at PM Narendra Modi over state visit

Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy with Karnataka former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah during the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

Former chief ministers of Karnataka Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he embarked on a two-day visit to the state.

"You did not visit Karnataka when it was devastated by floods, you did not visit Karnataka when our farmers cried for help, but all of a sudden, when you want to launch your political propaganda, you remember the innocent people of Karnataka. Wah Modi Wah!!" Siddaramaiah tweeted. Kumaraswamy said Karnataka's coffer has dried up, financial position is in doldrums and the revenue has plummeted.

"After swallowing the GDP and development of the country, the wrong policies have affected the state too," alleged Kumaraswamy.
First Published: Fri, January 03 2020. 02:07 IST

