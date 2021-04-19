Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to AIIMS

Former prime minister tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to AIIMS with a mild fever on Monday afternoon.

Singh, 88, has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre here, which is a dedicated COVID facility, sources said, adding his condition is stable.

They said Singh had a mild fever in the morning and later tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctors are monitoring his condition.

Singh had taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.