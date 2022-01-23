Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe honoured with Netaji Award

Former Prime Minister was conferred with the Netaji Award 2022 by Netaji Research Bureau on Sunday.

Consul General of in Kolkata Nakamura Yutaka received the honour on behalf of Abe at a function at the Elgin Road residence of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki addressed the programme virtually from New Delhi.

Sugata Bose, the grand-nephew of the legendary freedom fighter and Director of Netaji Research Bureau, described Abe as a great admirer of Netaji.

