PM's 'new year' bonanza for Odisha, launches projects worth Rs 4,500-cr
Business Standard

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav under CBI lens in illegal sand mining case

Another former minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati is also likely to be summoned by the CBI in the case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party, SP

The CBI is likely to examine former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in connection with a case of illegal sand mining, officials said Saturday.

They said Yadav was holding additional charge of the mining department between 2012 and June 2013.

Another former minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, who held the portfolio of the mining department, is also likely to be summoned by the CBI in the case, they said.
First Published: Sat, January 05 2019. 17:25 IST

