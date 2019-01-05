VVIP chopper case: Delhi court sends Christian Michel to judicial custody

A Saturday sent alleged middleman Christian Michel, arrested in the VVIP case, to judicial custody.

Michel was produced before The (ED) sought his judicial custody in connection with its probe into a money-laundering case.

Michel, who was extradited from recently, was arrested by the ED on December 22 and sent to a seven-day custody of the agency over money-laundering charges in the scam by a court here.

Michel was earlier lodged in the here in a related CBI case.