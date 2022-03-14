Former US President Barack Obama tests positive for Covid-19

Former US President Barack Obama on Sunday (local time) announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, the Former President informed that his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, has tested negative.

"I just tested positive for COVID. I've had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down," he tweeted.

Obama had recently returned to Washington, DC, according to media reports.

