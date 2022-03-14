Covid-19 pandemic: Two new cases take Sikkim's tally to 39,105

Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 39,105 as two more persons tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

The death toll remained at 446 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded during the period, it said.

The two fresh cases were reported from East and West .

now has 20 active cases, while 746 COVID patients have migrated to other states and 37,893 people recovered from the disease.

The Himalayan state has conducted over 3.28 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, including 125 in the last 24 hours.

