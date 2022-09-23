JUST IN
Dry weather conditions likely to continue in J-K during next 24 hours: MeT
Former vice-president Naidu to release book on PM Modi's selected speeches

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu will release a collection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's selected speeches on Friday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu exchanges greetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
File photo of Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu exchanging greetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu will release a collection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's selected speeches on Friday.

The book titled 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks (May 2019-May 2020)' will be released in the presence of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at a function here organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The book focuses on 86 speeches of the prime minister on various subjects.

"It will be my honour to release the book, Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas, comprising selected speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function graced by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur," Naidu said.

The book portrays the prime minister's vision of a 'New India', which is self-reliant, resilient and capable of converting challenges into opportunities, an official statement said on Thursday.

The book, being published in Hindi as well as English, will be available at the sales outlets of the Publications Division as well as its website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 11:45 IST

`
